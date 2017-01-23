'Netanyahu is ruining the chance of a lifetime'

Senior Israeli officials are warning that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is on the verge of missing the chance of a lifetime for Israel, calling the inauguration of President Donald Trump a unique opportunity.

On Sunday, the Security Cabinet voted unanimously to delay discussion on the proposed annexation of Maale Adumim, a city of 40,000 east of Jerusalem, until after the Prime Minister meets with Trump in February.

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel (Jewish Home) slammed the decision on Monday, calling it a “mistake”, and urged the government to push the measure forward immediately.

“We are a sovereign state and not the 51st star on the American flag,” Ariel told Army Radio. “We need to annex Maale Adumim because it is ours. The citizens living in Judea and Samaria deserve the same rights given to residents everywhere else in the country.”

A senior cabinet official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Arutz Sheva Monday that Israel was about to miss a historic opportunity.

“We’re missing our chance,” the senior official told Arutz Sheva. “The bottom line is, Netanyahu doesn’t intend to seriously change [his policies], despite the new government in the US.”

According to the official, the Trump administration has reached out to Israel with an unprecedented offer of cooperation.

“Netanyahu is spoiling an opportunity that only comes once in 50 years,” the official said. “We’ve never had this kind of chance before. The Trump administration says to us: ‘Tell us what you want’ – they’re waiting for us [to respond]. But instead of moving away from the idea of two states, Netanyahu continues to act out of weakness and fear.”

The Prime Minister spoke with President Trump Sunday evening in a phone call that lasted less than 30 minutes.

During the call, President Trump invited Netanyahu to meet with him in Washington DC next month.