Kinneret water level rises slowly

The Kinneret's (Sea of Galilee) water level rose an additional centimeter in the past week, and now stands at 213 meters and 46.5 centimeters below sea level.

The current level is 46.5 centimeters below the lower red line, and 4.665 meters below the upper red line. The upper red line signals the Kinneret is full, and the lower red line signals it is too empty.

Monday's weather is expected to be pleasant, with rising temperatures. The morning will see strong winds in the north and in mountainous regions. Monday night will be partly cloudy or cloudy.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will rise slightly in the lowlands and along the coast, becoming warmer than usual for the season. There will be strong eastern winds in the north and in mountainous regions.

Wednesday will be cloudy with warmer temperatures than usual. Light rains may fall in various areas around the country.

Winter is expected to return on Thursday, with cloudy weather and a significant drop in temperatures. Local rains are expected to fall from the north of Israel to the northern Negev. Thursday night will see rain and thunderstorms, and snow will fall in the Hermon.