17 terrorists nabbed across Judea and Samaria

Stone-throwers who targeted Israeli drivers among those arrested, weapons uncovered during arrests.

Security forces arrested 13 wanted terrorists early Monday morning, after four others were captured on Sunday.

The suspects are believed to have been involved terror attacks on civilians and Israeli security forces, including stone attacks on Israeli cars.

Of those arrested in raids Monday morning, two were captured in Balata, near Shechem in Samaria; another four in Askar north of Shechem; one suspect was arrested in Ayira in Samaria; another six were arrested in the Gush Etzion area.

On Sunday, one terrorist was arrested in Balata. A handgun, magazine, and ammunition were found during the arrest.

Also on Sunday, three Arabs from the village of Utzrin in Samaria were arrested after they hurled rocks at an Israeli bus travelling on Route 5. No injuries were reported in the attack, but the vehicle was damaged.