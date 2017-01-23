Madonna: My remarks were a 'metaphor'

Popular singer who said she has thought about "blowing up" the White House says she is not a violent person and was just using a metaphor.

Popular singer Madonna, who on Saturday said at a rally in Washington that she has thought an “awful” lot about blowing up the White House now that President Donald Trump lives there, on Sunday claimed her remarks were a “metaphor”.

“I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context,” she wrote on Instagram of her profanity-filled rant at the Women's March on Washington.

“My speech began with ‘I want to start a revolution of love.’ I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world,” Madonna continued.

“I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love,” she added.

Her clarification came as The New York Post reported that the Secret Service was investigating the comments.

A Secret Service spokeswoman declined to comment, but one U.S. official told The Post that Madonna’s statement will have be evaluated for its seriousness.

“It’s all about intent. Is she intending to do harm to the White House or President Trump? Otherwise it will be characterized as inappropriate,” the official said. “If it’s characterized as inappropriate, then there won’t be any discussions with the U.S. Attorney. If it’s determined that there’s intent on her part, then there will be discussions with the U.S. Attorney and they’ll take it from there.”