Liberman: 'No chance' of bilateral agreement with PA

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said on Sunday that there is no chance of reaching a bilateral agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Speaking with former CIA chief David Petraeus, who was in Israel on a private visit, Liberman pointed out that attempts to reach a peace agreement with the PA have been ongoing for 24 years and have repeatedly failed. The only way to solve the Israel-PA conflict, he opined, is through a comprehensive regional agreement.

The two discussed relations between the United States and Israel, the mutual determination to continue to strengthen the ties under the new Trump administration and the security, regional and global challenges that the two countries face.

Liberman noted that what is most needed now in terms of the U.S. role in the region is the establishment of an "anti-terrorist coalition" that would include moderate Arab countries and Israel, and would fight radical Islamic terror.

He added that the success of such a coalition will serve as a basis for reaching a comprehensive regional settlement between Israel and the Arab states, that would also include the solution to the Israel-PA within the framework of an exchange of territory and populations.