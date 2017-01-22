Security report critical of Netanyahu handed to committee



Flash 90 Yosef Shapira The state comptroller, Judge Yosef Shapira (ret.) handed the sensitive chapter from the report on Operation Protective Edge to the chairman of the State Control Committee, MK Karin Elharar (Yesh Atid), which deals with the performance and decision-making of the Security Cabinet during the operation in Gaza, and is considered especially sensitive for the prime minister.



Later in the week the Comptroller is to transfer two more chapters included in the report to Elharar; a chapter dealing with tunnels and a section dealing with dealing with international law.



After the three chapters are transferred, a sub-committee of the State Control Committee will decide which parts of the report may be published and which parts should be censored.



Netanyahu met in early November with the State Comptroller and presented him with information and transcripts from cabinet meetings ahead of a report on the Hamas terrorist tunnels. The further hearing was made at the request of the Prime Minister; others under investigation also sought a hearing.

















