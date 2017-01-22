WATCH: Hevron Arabs torch images of President Trump

Residents of Palestinian Authority burn Trump's picture in protest of plan to move US Embassy to Jerusalem.

Protests were held last week across the Palestinian Authority against the inauguration of President Donald Trump and his stated intention of transferring the United States embassy from Tel Aviv to the Israeli capital of Jerusalem.

Demonstrations sanctioned by the ruling Fatah faction of the PLO were held in Shechem, Ramallah, and Hevron Thursday night and early Friday morning to protest the 45th President of the United States and to demand he renege on his campaign promise to relocate the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Protesters held signs reading “Stop Trump – It’s Jerusalem” and “No to relocating the US Embassy”. In Hevron, some demonstrators were filmed torching pictures of the new president.

Palestinian Authority officials have warned the incoming Trump administration in recent weeks that relocating the embassy would “open the gates of hell” in the Middle East.