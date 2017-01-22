Finance Minister: We've reduced Israel's debts

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) at Sunday's Knesset meeting said, "We start the week with good economic news, news which shows the Israeli economy is strong and stable. In the year 2016, we managed to reduce Israel's national debt by 21 billion NIS ($5.5 billion).

"What this means is that there are less expenses and less interest. There's more money available, for health care, education, welfare, young couples, disabled people, the elderly, Holocaust survivors, IDF soldiers, and everything else Israeli society has taken upon itself.

"World markets see us as a strong economy, a secure economy, and that's why they've been investing in us, and will keep investing in us in the coming year. This is an accomplishment the entire government should be proud of. Anyone who says a single minister could have accomplished this, or even two ministers, is absolutely wrong. This achievement required the cooperation of the entire government.

"We will continue to surprise the public with a responsible budget and a growing economy... The steps we are taking will help future generations as well.

"I thank all the ministers for their cooperation," Kahlon concluded.