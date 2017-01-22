Samaria Regional Council Head: We won't miss this opportunity

Yossi Dagan speaks to Arutz Sheva in Washington, D.C., says Netanyahu needs to to keep promises, build in Judea and Samaria.

Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan responded to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's push to wait on the law to annex Ma'ale Adumim and halt the building freeze in Judea and Samaria.

Dagan is currently in Washington, D.C. and holding meetings with Trump officials.

"We will not allow ourselves to miss hit historical opportunity. The Obama government has left and in its place we have an administration which supports Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria," Dagan said. "There was never a more supportive government than Trump's for Judea and Samaria. Netanyahu is trying to pass Trump on the left."

Dagan also said he would hold a meeting with the Likud party if Netanyahu failed to keep his promises.

"We will stand as a wall opposing the Prime Minister's attempts to let this historic opportunity to build in Judea and Samaria slip through our fingers."

Immediately after US President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, Dagan told Arutz Sheva that the ball "is in Netanyahu's court."

"I appreciate the Prime Minister. This is an historic moment, but if someone thinks the new president is more of a Zionist than the Israeli Prime Minister, he is wrong.

"The Israeli government should have continued building in Judea and Samaria during the Obama administration as well. They should not have allowed a building freeze.

"There is no doubt this is an historic moment, but there is a chance Trump will condemn building in Judea and Samaria, despite all of his support for Israel," Dagan warned.