

Commander of Northern Command suspends Colonel Decision made after classified documents and encrypted mobile phone stolen from officer's car.

Flash 90 OC Northern Command Aviv Kochavi Commander of Northern Command Major General Aviv Kochavi decided last Thursday to suspend a senior officer in the Northern Command of the rank of Colonel, for seven days.



The decision was made after classified documents and an encrypted mobile phone were stolen from the officer's car. A police investigation has been launched.



The officer's name and role are prohibited for publication at this stage.



A few weeks ago the head of the Personnel Directorate Major Chagi Topolonski resigned after an army laptop was stolen from his home and after his being questioned under caution on the matter.



Topolonski told the army chief that all his life he was educated to take responsibility, as he demands of his subordinates. He added that the IDF in general and particularly his position are important to him and he expressed hope that his action would deliver the right message to soldiers and the public.

















