Fire in Jerusalem apartment injures two

A woman of about sixty years old was severely injured on Sunday morning when a fire broke out in an apartment on Moshe Dayan Street in the Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood of Jerusalem.

A 30-year-old man who was also at the scene was lightly injured. Both victims were treated by Magen David Adom and transferred to Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek Hospital.

Firefighting crews worked to put out the fire.

Israeli Police are investigating the cause of the blaze.

On Saturday, a 36-year-old woman and her three children were killed in a fire which broke out in the Jerusalem-area Arab village of Ein Naqquba. Magen David Adom personnel attempted to resuscitate the victims but were forced to declare their deaths.

Also on Saturday, six people were injured in a fire which broke out in a residential building on Felix Frankfurter Street in Jerusalem's Ramot neighborhood. Two of the victims were severely injured, a third was moderately injured, and three children were lightly injured. MDA paramedics transferred the victims to Jerusalem hospitals.

The Ramot fire had begun as a result of a gas leak caused by the Shabbat hot plate (plata).