White House Press Secretary: America deserves better

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer at his first press conference on Saturday said the media deliberately engaged in false reporting during US President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on Friday.

"Yesterday, at a time when our nation and the world was watching the peaceful transition of power...some members of the media were engaged in deliberately false reporting," Spicer began. "A reporter falsely tweeted out that the bust of Martin Luther King, Jr. had been removed from the Oval Office. After it was pointed out that this was just plain wrong, the reporter casually tweeted out and tried to claim that a Secret Service agent must have just been standing in front of it. This was irresponsible and reckless."

Spicer also explained why photos of the ceremony were able to misrepresent the number of supporters who attended the ceremony.

In addition, Spicer told the media they should be focusing on the fact that the Democrats are playing politics to stall Mike Pompeo's appointment as CIA director.

"There's been a lot of talk in the media about the responsibility to hold Donald Trump accountable. And I'm here to tell you that it goes two ways," Spicer said. "We're going to hold the press accountable as well.

"The American people deserve better, and as long as he serves as the messenger for this incredible movement, he will take his message directly to the American people, where his focus will always be."