Is Netanyahu making excuses?

An Israeli official close to US President Donald Trump on Sunday refuted Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's claims that the Trump administration asked Netanyahu "not to surprise them."

On Saturday night, Netanyahu asked Jewish Home ministers not to bring the Ma'ale Adumim sovereignty law to a Knesset vote on Sunday, claiming Israel should not surprise the Trump administration immediately after the inauguration.

According to the official, Trump's officials said Israel can do whatever it wants, and should work as fast as possible so as not to miss any opportunities.

The same official also said, "There is no pressure and we are not involved in the matter right now."

Arutz Sheva has been told Netanyahu spoke with Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) at least twice on Friday, and asked him not to bring his proposal to annex Ma'ale Adumim to vote on Sunday.

However, Bennett refused Netanyahu's request, saying he would only agree if he received a clear and complete policy for Judea and Samaria from Netanyahu, which takes the new US administration into account.