Report: Anti-Semitism doubles in Germany, drops in France

Annual anti-Semitism report shows French authorities help prevent anti-Semitic violence, rise in number of incidents in Europe, US.

Israel's Diaspora Ministry has revealed the findings of the annual Anti-Semitism Report for 2016.

Half a million people were exposed to anti-Semitic posts on Twitter every month, and the number of anti-Semitic incidents around the world rose drastically.

In honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27, 2017, Diaspora Minister Naftali Bennett will present the report on anti-Semitism to the Knesset on Sunday.

According to the report, the number of anti-Semitic incidents in Germany more than doubled between 2015 and 2016. In 2015, 194 incidents were reported, whereas in 2016, the number rose to 461. It is expected that the rise is related to Syrian migrants and Germany's new right-wing government.

In addition, the number of violent anti-Semitic incidents rose 62% in London.

The number of anti-Semitic remarks on the internet rose several hundred percent, and 40 million users were exposed to anti-Semitic posts on Twitter in October 2016 alone.

On US college campuses, the number of anti-Semitic incidents rose 45%,. Meanwhile, the number of events organized by the Jewish student organizations and then forced to cancel doubled.

The number of anti-Semitic incidents in France dropped after French authorities began to put in effort to secure Jewish community events and possible conflict areas.

However, the number of anti-Semitic outbursts from US and European politicians rose significantly. In addition, the Alt-right and radical leftist organizations in both Europe and the US gained strength.

In Europe, anti-Israelism has turned into the new anti-Semitism.

Overall, the report concludes, the number of anti-Semitic incidents around the globe has increased, as has the number of incidents on the internet and social media. Violent protests against Jewish communities, and harming Jews with the claim that Israel is a bloodthirsty country is a slippery slope that legitimizes anti-Semitism and encourages incitement and the harming of Jews around the world.