Chief of Staff discharged from hospital

IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot discharged from hospital after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous growth from his prostate.

IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot was discharged on Saturday night from the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, after he underwent surgery on Thursday to remove a cancerous growth from his prostate.

The Chief of Staff thanked the hospital, the medical staff and Professor Jack Baniel, who performed the operation, for their devoted care.

Dr. Eran Halperin, director of the Beilinson Hospital, said on Saturday night, “I thank the Chief of Staff for the vote of confidence in us and for choosing to have the surgery at Beilinson and am happy that the surgery was successful and that we lived up to his expectations.”

Professor Baniel, director of the urology department at Beilinson, said, “The Chief of Staff’s recovery was excellent. He was discharged home to rest, and the expected recovery from the surgery is about two weeks, during which he will receive medical visits. I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Eizenkot is expected to rest at home over the next few days. Deputy Chief of Staff Yair Golan will be filling in for him, and was given full powers by the government ministers.

Last week, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman decided to extend Eizenkot’s term by another year, so that his term will be four years in length. Liberman will bring the decision for the government’s approval later this month.

Lieberman said that "Eizenkot is an appreciated Chief of Staff who is leading the army successfully and professionally. The fruitful cooperation with him will enable to continue to work to promote programs, prepare the IDF to face challenges and to strengthen the security of Israel."