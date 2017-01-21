WATCH: Driver runs over policeman

Driver ignores police order to stop, runs over policeman in Afula.

During a routine police operation on Saturday night in the northern Israeli city of Nazareth Illit, a policeman a car near him to stop on the side of the road.

A video released by Channel 10 shows the driver not only did not stop, but continued to drive and ran over the policeman, who was lightly injured.

Another patrol car began to chase the fleeing car, caught him, and arrested the driver and his four passengers.

The injured policeman was transferred by Magen David Adom to Haemek Medical Center in Afula.