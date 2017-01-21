Madonna raves and curses‏

Madonna to crowd at Women’s March: ‘I’ve thought a lot about blowing up the White House,' calls for revolution.

At the "Women's March on Washington" held on Saturday in Washington, D.C., legendary pop star Madonna claimed at a she has thought an “awful” lot about blowing up the White House now that President Donald Trump lives there.

During that time, Madonna cursed repeatedly on live television, telling “detractors” of the women’s march: “f**k you.” According to Heavy, Madonna also lamented over Hillary Clinton losing the election, saying she believes Trump’s win should “wake us the f**k up.”

"It took us this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the f**k up. It seems as though we had all slipped into a false sense of comfort...that good would win in the end...we are far from the end. Today marks the beginning of our story. The revolution starts here.

"The fight for the right to be free, to be who we are, to be equal. Let's march together through this darkness...we are not afraid.

"To our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything: F**k you! F**k you!" Madonna exclaimed.

"Yes I’m angry. Yes I am outraged. Yes I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House," she told the crowd. "But I know that this won’t change anything."