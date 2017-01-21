Deputy FM: This term will decide Judea and Samaria's fate

Tzipi Hotovely speaks about US President Trump's inauguration and the proposed law to apply Israeli sovereignty to Ma'ale Adumim.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) spoke on Saturday night about US President Donald Trump's move to the White House.

"It's important to have a friend in the White House, who cares about Israel's interests," Hotovely told Channel 10. "I believe he will help America turn over a new leaf, and we will see significant changes in many areas.

"We'll be very happy to have David Friedman as Israel Ambassador. He and the Trump administration are very pro-Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria.

"We have a presidential promise that Trump will move the US Embassy. I hope he'll keep his word despite the enormous pressure from the Arab world. I am sure this will be an act of leadership and bravery, and we will obviously stand behind Trump when he does it.

"This term will decide the fate of Judea and Samaria. We need to work together with the new US administration," she concluded.