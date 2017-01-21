Netanyahu: Don't push for Ma'ale Adumim sovereignty yet

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has asked Jewish Home ministers not to submit for discussion the law applying Israeli sovereignty to Ma'ale Adumim. Netanyahu justified himself by saying Israel needs to work a while with US President Donald Trump before taking any significant political steps.

The law is scheduled to be submitted on Sunday, after which the Knesset will vote on whether or not to pass it. During Sunday's meeting, Netanyahu is expected to discuss Trump's policies with the Knesset.

On Saturday evening, Netanyahu said he is planning to speak with Trump about the Iran threat.

Bennett said responded by saying, "Iran is important, but preventing a second Iran in the heart of Judea and Samaria is no less important. We must not allow the 'Iran threat' to be used an excuse to miss an historical opportunity to prevent Palestine from developing on Israel's Route 6."