Community describes ramming victim as 'happy and bubbly'

10-year-old Thalia Hakin has been identified as one of the victims of Friday's ramming attack in Melbourne, Australia.

Hakin, who was a student at Beth Rivkah Ladies College, was with her family on Bourke St. when a terrorist deliberately rammed his car into pedestrians, killing five people, including a 3-month-old baby, and injuring over 30 others.

Hakin's mother, Nathalie, and 9-year-old sister Maggie were injured in the attack, and are still hospitalized.

The 26-year-old terrorist, Dimitrious Gargasoulas, was shot and arrested. However, Authorities claim the incident was not a terror attack.

Both Hakin girls have been described as "always happy and bubbly," with "bright and warm smiles."

College Rabbi Yisroel Sufrin said, "We are obviously shocked," he said. "We are in mourning. It's a young girl who's just finished year 4, about to start grade 5.

"It's devastated not just her own classmates but all the girls that knew her in the school, the entire school body and the entire Jewish community.

"It really has hit very hard."