Watch: Americans celebrate Trump's inauguration

Many Americans were excited for the swearing in of the new President, but there were also those who protested. Arutz Sheva met both sides.

Trump arrives to take the oath of office

Arutz Sheva met on Friday with excited American citizens following the inauguration of President Donald Trump in Washington.

While Trump gave his first speech as president, there were also those who demonstrated against the new President. Police arrested more than 100 protesters.





Loading....





(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)