Watch: Support for Trump and Israel in Washington

Moments before President Trump’s inauguration, Arutz Sheva spoke with Americans who came to show their support.

Moments before President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Arutz Sheva visited the streets of Washington, DC, to speak with Americans who came from afar to hear the 45th President of the United States deliver his inaugural speech.

The atmosphere was a positive one, with lots of optimism and support for Israel, including support for moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Many of those asked said they believe Israel will be pleasantly surprised by the new administration’s attitude towards the Jewish state.





(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)