'Obama can still be a thorn in Trump's side'

Caroline Glick, a senior editor at the Maariv and the Jerusalem Post, sat down with Arutz Sheva to discuss the protests against the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, and her expectation that outgoing President Barack Obama will do his utmost to make life difficult for his successor.

"There will be a lot of disgust in terms of the radical protests against the president during the inauguration and the reception afterwards." Glick said. "I realized that there was going to be a lot of army officers and police officers around every corner because there are many people who will try to undermine this day."

She said that this is the first time that an outgoing president has declared that he will act in opposition to the next president. "Barack Obama, who represents the American left, says that he is not going anywhere and that he would lead the opposition against Trump. This is something which has never been seen before. [Previous] outgoing presidents would board Air Force One, wave goodbye, and return to their private lives."

"Obama and his wife [chose] to stay in Washington. This is unprecedented. He declared that he was going to try and put sticks in the wheels of the new administration."

She compared Obama to another democratic president who remained politically active after leaving office. "Jimmy Carter returned to Georgia at the end of his term but caused a great deal of harm to Israel over the years. Ex-presidents always have the luxury of having people listen to what they have to say."

"Today, the Democratic Party has no leader and Obama will continue to dictate the line. This is a very serious matter. Obama has not accepted the judgement of the voters. He says all the time that if he ran against Trump he would have been elected and that Hillary may have lost but he didn't."

According to Glick, Tump knows how to handle disruptions from Obama. "Trump can deal with Obama. He is not trying to look good and he knows how to fight back. You hit him once and he strikes back twice as hard. He won't play by the rules of etiquette and can cope better than any other politician with the expected attacks from Obama. He has also been very successful in his position."

"Obama is a different kind of politician. There has never been a president who used so much of his strength to bully his enemies. He used the tax authorities in the US to suppress the opposition., and of course, there is his attitude towards Israel."

"You have to remember that under Obama's leadership the Democratic Party suffered very significant losses. They lost a thousand seats in the state legislatures and two-thirds of the governors are Republican. [The Republicans] also control both houses [of Congress]. The Democrats have never been this weak." she said.