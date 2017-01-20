President Rivlin released from hospital

The President has returned to his residence this morning after 24 hours in Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

President Reuven Rivlin’s office announced that the President has returned to his residence this morning after 24 hours in Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

The President was, last night, fitted with a pacemaker after his doctors recently detected cardiac arrhythmia requiring greater monitoring capability.

The procedure was carried out by Dr. Aharon Medina, head of the hospital's electrocardiography department. After resting over the weekend, the President will return to his regular work schedule.

President Rivlin thanked all the team at Shaare Zedek Medical Center for their care, and the many members of the public for their concern and kind wishes for his good health.