Argentina Jewish center evacuated after bomb threat

Jewish community center in Buenos Aires receives a false bomb threat, forcing the evacuation of the building.

A Jewish community center in Buenos Aires was briefly evacuated on Thursday following a false bomb threat, Argentina’s Jewish community association AMIA said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

The AMIA statement said police had received an anonymous phone call threatening a center for senior citizens near the AMIA building that was attacked nearly 23 years ago.

The history of the attack “obliges this institution to demand the highest levels of security and prevention, and to pay the utmost attention to this type of provocation,” the statement said, according to Reuters.

The 1994 bombing at the AMIA Jewish community center killed 85 people. Argentina suspects that high-ranking Iranian officials ordered the Hezbollah terrorist organization to carry out the attack – charges which Iran denies.

Argentina’s former President, Cristina Kirchner, in 2013 signed an agreement with Tehran to form a truth commission to investigate the bombing.

Leaders of Argentina's Jewish community, which at 300,000 people is the largest in Latin America, criticized the accord and a year later, in 2014, an Argentine court declared the agreement to be unconstitutional.

Kirchner is suspected of allegedly receiving oil and trade benefits from Iran in exchange for signing off on the deal that enabled the suspects to avoid prosecution.

The threat against the Jewish community center came a day after the two-year anniversary of the mysterious death of prosecutor Alberto Nisman, who had been investigating whether Kirchner tried to cover up Iran’s alleged role in the 1994 attack.

It also came a day after 27 Jewish community centers in 17 U.S. states received false telephone threats, prompting evacuations and an FBI probe.