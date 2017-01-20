Trump promises change not seen in decades

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday promised change he said the United States hasn’t seen in decades.

“I promise you that I will work so hard. We’re gonna get it turned around,” Trump told supporters at the Lincoln Memorial, before his inauguration concert.

“We’re going to do things that haven’t been done for our country for many, many decades. It’s going to change. I promise you. It’s going to change,” he added, according to the Politico website.

“So many people have poured into Washington, D.C. This started out tonight being a small little concert, and then we had the idea, ‘Maybe we’ll do it in front of the Lincoln Memorial,’” Trump said. “I don’t know if it’s ever been done before, but if it has, very seldom. And the people came by the thousands and the thousands, and here we are tonight, all the way back.”

The concert is the final official event on the eve of his inauguration. The concert featured country singer Toby Keith, rock band 3 Doors Down and actor Jon Voight, among others.

“This is some day,” Voight told the crowd, according to Politico. He added that Trump “certainly didn’t need this job” but contended that “God answered all of our prayers. Because here it is: We will be part of history. All of us. President Lincoln, who sits here with us, I’m sure is smiling, knowing America will be saved by an honest and good man who will work for all the people, no matter their creed or color.”

The official inauguration ceremony will take place on Friday, when Trump will place his hand on the Bible, repeat the Oath of Office and deliver his inaugural address.

Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Thursday morning that Trump “continues to make edits and additions” to the speech, which he said will “be a very personal and sincere statement about his vision for the country” but will also include what it means to be American and what challenges the nation faces.