In light of recent events in the UN and the Paris conference, David Lev and Dr. Sam discuss whether Jews are being repelled from Israel and from making Aliyah.
Diaspora Jews caught in anti-Israel rhetoric
Are Jews afraid to make Aliyah as it is seen as going against their hosts?
David Lev and Dr. Sam Minskoff, 20/01/17 05:16
North American olim arrive in Israel
Shahar Azran
