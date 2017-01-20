

Diaspora Jews caught in anti-Israel rhetoric Are Jews afraid to make Aliyah as it is seen as going against their hosts? Contact Editor David Lev and Dr. Sam Minskoff,

Shahar Azran North American olim arrive in Israel In light of recent events in the UN and the Paris conference, David Lev and Dr. Sam discuss whether Jews are being repelled from Israel and from making Aliyah.



