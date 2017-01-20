Chief of Staff has cancerous tumor removed

IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot on Thursday underwent surgery to remove his prostate due to a cancerous tumor.

The Chief of Staff was hospitalized in the urology department at the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva and was operated upon by Prof. Jack Baniel. The operation took several hours and was successful.

Eizenkot is now recovering in the hospital, where he is expected to stay several days until he fully recovers.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu wished a speedy recovery and health to the Chief of Staff on Thursday, saying, "The IDF is waiting for you. The State of Israel is waiting for you.” Deputy Chief of Staff Yair Golan will be filling in for Eizenkot, and he was given full powers after government ministers confirmed the move in a telephone vote.

Eizenkot’s operation took place one day after Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman decided to extend his term by another year, so that his term will be four years in length. Liberman will bring the decision for the government’s approval later this month.

Lieberman said that "Eizenkot is an appreciated Chief of Staff who is leading the army successfully and professionally. The fruitful cooperation with him will enable to continue to work to promote programs, prepare the IDF to face challenges and to strengthen the security of Israel."