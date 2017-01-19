

Finally, a president who loves his country Opinion: We want someone to repair the damage. We are a wounded country. We've been hurt by a man who divided us. Contact Editor Jack Engelhard,

Reuters Pro-Trump advertisements in Tel Aviv The day has finally arrived. President Donald Trump, a man who loves his country. That was enough for me and millions more to vote for him.



All the promises he’s made may or may not come true, but that’s not why we picked him. Yes to getting jobs back into this country. Yes to building the wall and fixing the immigration crisis. Yes to a healthcare system that really works. But that’s still not why we chose him.



We chose him because he has big plans and we like big plans and because…mainly because he intends to do us no harm.



So we voted him in because his name sounds nothing like Barack, or Hussein, or Obama.



Those three words added up to a President who despised us. His first act upon entering the White House eight years ago was to return the bust of Winston Churchill. That symbolized colonialism to that man whose final act was to commute the sentences of outright traitors.



Obama was all about getting even. He spent eight years doing so, doing the work of Rev. Jeremiah Wright.



To prove how much he hated us, he offered the mullahs of Iran all the means to build nuclear bombs and missiles that could be readied to strike our dearest ally Israel, and with enough range to hit us here in the United States. For him and his kind, that would be justice.



Yes, he came in hating us and he left hating us and his final joke was appointing an Israel hater to sit among Holocaust Memorial councils.



That must have given Barack Hussein Obama a good laugh.



So now it’s about healing and that is why we are taking a chance with Donald Trump.



No, he is not as smooth-talking as is Obama and frankly we have had it with the smooth talk. We want action, action that serves us well.



We want someone who loves us and why is that asking too much?



We want someone who’s a real American to repair the damage. We are a wounded country. We’ve been hurt by a man who divided us along religious and racial lines and who had no use for the Jewish and Christian values that made us good and great from the day the Pilgrims arrived carrying with them the Five Books of Moses and King David’s Book of Psalms.



Donald Trump may not be a religious man, but he understands us as a Judeo/Christian nation with tolerance for all.



Never mind that sometimes he expresses himself somewhat crudely. He will straighten this out, too.



He will be as fair and as decent to Muslims as he is to Christians and Jews. But he will not gladly proclaim America as “one of the largest Muslim countries in the world” that one way and another diminishes the rest of us as something second-class.



Trump may not be a religious man.



But it is doubtful that, like Obama, he thrills at the sight of a minaret. More likely, Donald Trump thrills to the sight of a church steeple and the Star of David.



Barack Hussein Obama was President to some of the people. They know who they are and they are not us.



For the rest of us, the majority, he had nothing but disdain. It’s been painful.



We were as “deplorable” to him and we were deplorable to what’s-her-name.



We have put our trust in Trump to serve us with “a wise and understanding heart,” as per King Solomon, and that is all we ask.



