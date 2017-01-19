Prosecution to seek 3-5 years in jail for Sgt. Elor Azariya

Following manslaughter conviction of soldier who killed wounded terrorist at scene of attack, prosecution to seek 3 to 5 year jail sentence.

Army prosecutors will seek a jail sentence of between three and five years for IDF Sgt. Elor Azariya after he was convicted of manslaughter in the death of a wounded terrorist killed at the scene of a stabbing attack in March, 2016.

According to a report by Channel 2, the prosecution has yet to reach a final decision as to their recommendation for sentencing, but are likely to request between three to five years imprisonment.

The army tribunal which convicted Azariya is likely to hand down the sentence in February.

Leading Israeli defense attorney Yoram Sheftel recently joined Azariya’s legal defense team and pledged to appeal the conviction.

Earlier this month, Sheftel blasted the court’s ruling as being “disconnected from the facts in the case,” adding that an appeal would have a strong chance of overturning the decision.