'Stay tuned for announcement on US embassy'

Trump's press secretary tells reporters announcement on President-elect's intentions regarding moving US embassy to Jerusalem coming soon.

Sean Spicer, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for White House Press Secretary, told reporters Thursday to expect an announcement soon on the incoming administration's intentions regarding the relocation of the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Speaking at a press conference just one day before Trump's inauguration, Spicer told reporters to "stay tuned" for an announcement on the embassy.

"There will be a further announcement on that," Spicer said. "The president has made clear that Israel has not gotten the respect it deserves."

According to Spicer, Trump had been in consultations with his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, his nominee for US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, and his nominee for Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, on whether to go ahead with his campaign pledge to move the embassy to Israel's capital.

Trump earlier told the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom that he "hasn't forgotten" about his pledge to relocate the embassy and recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Spicer's comments come less than 24 hours after outgoing President Barack Obama warned against moving the embassy in his final press conference as president.

"What we have seen in the past is when some unilateral moves are made that speak to some of the core issues and sensitivities of either side, that can be explosive," Obama said.

Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, said last month that the relocation of the embassy is "a very big priority" for Trump.