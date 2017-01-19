'Joy mixed with sorrow'

The names of the officers in whose names the Synagogue was dedicated

The Border Police base in Beit Jubrin inaugurated a synagogue today in honor of Hadar Cohen, a Border Police officer who was killed in a terror attack at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem nearly a year ago, and for Ron Sido and Avi Gronov, two Border Policemen who were killed in the line of duty.

The construction of the Synagogue was financed by the Chayal Sheli (My Soldier) organization at a cost of 100,000 shekels ($26,000).

The association works to bring donations of equipment and fighters and religious items to army bases and border guards.

During the inauguration, Chayal Sheli Chairman Pinchas Shaar and Border Police Rabbi Boaz Giladi announced that the Synagogue would also be dedicated in the name of Erez Levi, the officer who was killed yesterday in a ramming attack in the Negev.

Shaar told Arutz Sheva that "the inauguration of the synagogue has a different meaning after the bulldozer attack. Before the ceremony began we heard it was a terrorist attack, and after it was made known to us that a police officer was murdered we realized that the Synagogue should also be called in his name. The ceremony took another meaning of joy mixed with sadness."

Chayal Sheli has distributed 435 winter jackets and hundreds of pairs of shoes to Israeli soldiers in just the past few months.

"The donors are from the US." Shaar said. "I grew up there and have contact with a lot of people there. We just recently [received a] donated Torah scroll and have not yet found an IDF base to give it to."

Shaar explained why he dedicates his life to helping Israeli soldiers. "I am a businessman who is involved in real estate. About 16 years ago I had surgery and was saved from dying. Since then I give my time back to society and to IDF soldiers."