'Tomorrow, everything will change'

Head of Republican Party's Israel branch heads to DC for Friday's inauguration. 'This is the beginning of a whole new era.'

Among the attendees of Friday’s inauguration of America’s 45th President, Donald Trump, will be the chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel, attorney Marc Zell, who arrived in Washington DC earlier this week.

Speaking with Arutz Sheva, Zell said the anticipation in the nation’s capital was palpable, and despite the enormous security operation now underway, the atmosphere is “electric”.

“Because of the security operations [for the inauguration], I’ll need to get up at 5 a.m. tomorrow morning, board a bus, and then wait for the swearing-in ceremony that’s [going to be held] in the afternoon. The ceremony will start promptly at noon, which is when the procession begins. I’ve got a good place for the swearing-in,” Zell added, “right next to the steps of the Capitol building.”

On Wednesday, Zell met with Trump activists at the newly-opened Trump Hotel in DC.

“The atmosphere was electric and full of hope. Unfortunately, I missed Trump by just a few minutes,” said Zell, “[but] we did meet with Ivanka and Jared Kushner.”

Because of security concerns, Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and her husband Jared – both of whom are Orthodox Jews – have received rabbinic approval to be transported Shabbat night after the inauguration from the Trump Hotel to their new synagogue.

“They have small children, so it seems to be a matter of pikuah nefesh [saving lives],” said Zell.

“We and our entire staff are religious, and we have a place to be including a synagogue that’s not too far from the center [of town].”

Turning to Israel and the effect the new administration will have on the Jewish state, Zell is enthusiastic, calling it the dawn of a new era in US-Israel relations.

“Given everything that we’ve seen, we’re on the cusp of a whole new and better era, the likes of which have never been seen. We’ve heard that Obama intends to stay in Washington, and there are rumors that he wants to form a shadow government, something that has never been [in the US].”

Zell hammered Obama over his last-minute efforts targeting Israel, including allowing an anti-Israel resolution to pass the United Nations Security Council.

“All of Obama’s behavior since the election has been worrisome, including his efforts at the UN which have hurt us. There are a lot of things that he is doing that I don’t support, but he has the power of the presidency – until tomorrow. On Friday, at 11:59 a.m., everything is likely to change.”