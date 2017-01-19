Deri says regional registration law will not pass

Is Shas caving in on its fight against ethnic discrimination? Interior Minister Deri stated yesterday that due to UTJ opposition, the regional registration law would not be submitted.

"Since the regional registration law could not progress due to UTJ opposition, the Education Ministry will require all seminars [girls high schools] in the country to submit a list of criteria by which they accept students," said Deri in a radio Kol Hai interview.

Deri said that the seminars would be inspected according to Education Ministry criteria. "The criteria will be transparent and available to the public. They will be as detailed as the seminar directors wish them to be but from the moment they are published we will assess every refusal to accept a student in light of those criteria. The seminar will be obligated to state which criterion the student does not fulfill and if it is mistaken and the student does indeed fulfill the criteria, it will automatically lose its funding."

MK Yaakov Mergi, Deri's colleague who fought to implement the law, said that there was no choice but to open elementary schools for Sephardic girls.

"When a girl had learnt from 1st grade until 8th grade in a Sephardic school she will find it easier to stay in a Sephardic seminar. Today the girls learn in Ashkenazi schools and it is hard for them to acclimatize to a different atmosphere and new friends in 9th grade," he said.