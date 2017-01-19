Livni to AIPAC: Israel needs a new 'Bush letter' from Trump

Former Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) spoke Thursday to an AIPAC conference in New York citing 50 years since the Six Day War.

Livni told participants that with Donald Trump's swearing-in as president, Israel needs to coordinate its interests with the new administration and endeavor to obtain a "George Bush plus letter", referring to the letter President George W. Bush wrote to Ariel Sharon in 2004.

The letter of understanding affirmed Bush's recognition that "in light of new realities on the ground, including already existing major Israeli populations centers, it is unrealistic to expect that the outcome of final status negotiations will be a full and complete return to the armistice lines of 1949". The letter also specified that there would be no right of return to Israel for Palestinian refugees, an addition attained by Livni herself, she said.

Livni said that the new understandings with the Trump administration would include the original letter as well as stating that the main blocs of communities in Judea and Samaria would be part of Israel. It would also stress that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and would ensure Israel's continued security, so that no contiguous Palestinian state could be set up. Livni claimed that the Palestinians had agreed to this point in the course of negotiations.

"This is something attainable which will unite all opinions in Israel and corresponds to the correct priorities for Israel."

