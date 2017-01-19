Arab MK demands apology

MK Talab Abu Arar calls for inquiry into events at Umm Al-Hiran, demands Netanyahu, Erdan, and police apologize to Bedouin community.

MK Talab Abu Arar (Joint List) called Thursday to establish a commission of inquiry following the difficult events during the demolition in the illegal Bedouin settlement of Umm al-Hiran, during which police officer Erez Levy, 34, was murdered by a member of southern branch of the Islamic Movement.

"I submitted a proposal to the Knesset to establish a parliamentary investigative committee to examine the events at Umm al-Hiran, where people were killed," said Abu Arar.

After Levy's murder, his attacker, Yacoub Abu Alkian, was killed by security forces at the scene.

MK Abu Arar said, "We shall not rest until the truth is revealed, and reject the lies and rumors.

"We ask the police and the government to act responsibly and establish an investigative committee with representatives from the family of the deceased Yacoub Abu Alkian," added the MK.

However even before the establishment of the committee Abu Arar pointed out that he and his colleagues are demanding that the Prime Minister, Internal Security Minister, and police back down and apologize before the citizens of Israel for what he called "distorting the truth".

"I urge the government of Israel to freeze building demolitions in Arab society in general, and the Negev in particular, until solutions acceptable to the residents can be agreed upon," he added.