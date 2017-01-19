Erdan to Atty. Gen: Investigate inciteful MKs

Internal Security Minister cites documentary of three inciters to violent struggle: 'Attack that led to Levy death did not occur in vacuum'.

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) turned to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit with a request to open an investigation against MKs Odeh, Zahalka, and Zoabi for incitement to violence and murder following yesterday's events in the illegal Bedouin settlement of Umm al-Hiran.

Erdan wrote, "The attack that led to the death of Warrant Officer Levy did not occur in a vacuum, and did not occur independently of the events that preceded it."

"The heinous terrorist attack was preceded by malicious, systematic, and sustained propaganda over a long period, in which elected officials took part - members of the Israeli Knesset", said Erdan.

"A video published in recent days documents speeches to local residents in 2015, and shows Zahalka defiantly denouncing the evacuation, saying, 'So if blood is spilled blood will be spilled.'"

Zahalka also continued: "They should know that on this subject we are crazy. We, the Palestinian people, as far as we're concerned, we are ready to die rather than leave. A second Nakba in the Negev there will not be. They need to understand this point."

MK Odeh was recorded at the same event saying: "We will go with this theme all the way until the end. Until the end." Odeh also added: "We have reached a breaking point. We will never accept the current situation. Never".

MK Hanin contributed: "This is a fight for our lives and our land."

The statements were made to Israeli citizens, regarding a court decision upheld on appeal, about areas within the 1949 Armistice lines.