Diapora Museum receives huge donation

The San Francisco-based Koret Foundation has granted the Diaspora Museum 10 million dollars, the largest donation the museum has received from an American foundation in its 40-year history.

The donation will serve to expand the International School for Jewish Nation studies at the museum, to be named after the foundation.

The expansion of the school will allow more educational activities for the Diaspora Museum in Israel and abroad, including developing new programs to enrich visitors' experiences in the museum. The school will continue its flagship programs including "My Family Story" and "The multi-generation connection."

Dr. Anita Friedman, director of the Koret Foundation said "We: are delighted to join up with the Diaspora Museum, the leading body disseminating the unique and unfolding story of the Jewish nation. In the 21st century there is a need for innovative Jewish institutions and for novel and groundbreaking approaches. The Koret International School will play an important role in strengthening Jewish identity and Jewish involvement and it will provide a new and vital opportunity for education and involvement."