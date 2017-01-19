'Erez always gave to all of us'

Liron, sister of policeman Warrant Officer Erez Amadi Levy, who was killed yesterday morning in a ramming attack during clashes in the evacuation of the illegal Bedouin settlement Um al-Hiran, spoke this morning (Thursday) about her brother.

"He drew his strength and his love from others by giving to them," said Liron in an interview with Army Radio. "He always gave to us all".

The sister continued with a rejection of claims that were heard following publication of a video documenting the rampage, suggesting that this was not a deliberate attack.

"The video was shot from above but one sees that the attack was intentional," emphasized the sister. "Nothing justifies murder and running people over and violence."

Earlier this morning a second sister of Levy, Batel, expressed similar complaints, and stressed that as far as the family is concerned, the killing was intentional.

"In the video one also sees the vehicle accelerate - you clearly see the vehicle speed up and the impact was very hard; it's just terrible what happened," Batel said on Army Radio. "It's so difficult and so painful; they destroyed our family, I do not know how life will continue without him. It will never be the same."