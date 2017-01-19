Fired Army Radio broadcaster defends her words

Army Radio broadcaster Hen Elmaleh who expressed her support for the attack on a policeman during the riots in the Negev Wednesday and was fired from her job, has promised to "settle accounts" with Army Radio.

"I have no wish to cooperate with those who make headlines like 'Army Radio broadcaster supports running over policemen'. It is so easy to ostracize someone just for another provocative headline." said Elmaleh on her Facebook account.

"Anybody who has faced the demolition and evacuation of his home, whether from Amidar (government-sponsored housing) or from lands that the state suddenly decided belong to it and it has more importants things to do with them, all these people, Sephardic, Bedouin, Arab, the weakest sectors of the population, stand helpless before stronger more aggressive forces and thye don't have political strength or lobbyists in the Knesset to fight for their rights. While this is happening other sectors are sitting on state land and doing what they like and nobody is moving them from there because they have a strong support system, power and they are represented by names like 'the kibbutz movement' and other strong political and economic entities which under the guise of law steal from all of us. Nobody wants to speak about this.

"I won't let them turn me into a misfit who supports killing people. Whoever has followed me for enough time knows that in these situations I always try to spotlight the powerless, the simple citizens who stand helpless. It pains me about the policemen, the soldiers and all those who were sent to harsh evacuations, banishing and throwing people put of their lands and out of public housing. I do not support terror attacks. The law does not apply to everyone and we are not equal before the law. Today it is the Bedouins in the Negev, tomorrow it is the migrants in South Tel Aviv, it is happening and how easy it is to make this discussion superficial and say 'she supports terror attacks'" added Elmaleh.

Elmaleh emphasized that she does not support terror or murder, she just identifies with the frustration of "those who stand helpless opposite the tractors and huge forces which threaten to destroy your house, spiritually and physically, anywhere in the country" and promised to "settle accounts" with the head of Army Radio, Yaron Dekel, who fired her yesterday over her remarks.