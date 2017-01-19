63-year-old lies injured overnight in synagogue

A 63-year-old man was found this morning lying injured on the floor of a synagogue in the Binyamin region.

A 63-year-old man was found this morning lying injured on the floor of a synagogue in one of the communities in the Binyamin region.

The injured man had gone up to the roof of the synagogue to perform repairs and had fallen from a height of 6 meters. He lay injured for the rest of the night until worshipers who came in the morning found him lying there.

An MDA team summoned to the spot administered medical treatment and evacuated him to hospital in moderate conditions suffering injuries to the head and chest.

MDA Paramedic Rafi Farajoun said that "when we arrived on the scene we found a 63-year-old man fully conscious and in great pain. People told us that yesterday he was working on the roof and fell from a height of 6 meters. They found him in the early morning hours.

"We gave him initial medical treatment on the scene and transferred him in stable condition to Tel Hashomer hospital suffering from external injuries to his head and chest," added Farajoun.