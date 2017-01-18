Eizenkot's term as Chief of Staff extended by another year

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman decides to extend the appointment of Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot by another year.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, after consultation with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu decided to extend the appointment of Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot for another year so that his term will last a full four years.

The decision will be brought to the goverment by Liberman for confirmation towards the end of the month.

Liberman said that "Eizenkot is a respected Chief of Staff who has led the army with great professionalism and success and the fruitful cooperation I have enjoyed working with him has enabled us to initiate different plans and prepare the IDF for the challenges facing it and strengthen Israel's security.