Army Radio broadcaster:'I would also run over a policeman'

Army Radio broadcaster Hen Elmaleh was fired after expressing sympathy on her Facebook page.for terrorist who murdered policeman in Negev.

Is Army Radio really the "home of the soldiers" it purports to be? Army Radio broadcaster Hen Elmaleh responded sharply to the ramming attack in the Negev Bedouin village of Umm Al-Hiran in which Warrant Officer Erez Levi Hy"d (may G-d avenge his blood) was murdered - and even expressed sympathy for the actions of the terrorist.

In a Facebook post on her personal page the broadcaster wrote: "I would also run over a policeman if they would forcibly evict me from my house in order to build a community for people stronger than me - and don't talk to me about education."

Later she expressed regret for the post and erased it from her page, but while it was up it was photographed and shared, causing numerous angry reactions.

The commander of the Army Radio broadcasting station, Yaron Dekel,published on his Twitter page a response in which he announced that he had fired the broadcaster over her statement.

"A person who expresses support for running over policemen has no place being a member of the Army Radio broadcasting team, so I decided to immediately terminate the contract with Hen Elmaleh," wrote Dekel.