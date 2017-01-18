Will Trump free Rubashkin?

The family of Shlomo Rubashkin is praying that US President-elect Donald Trump will commute his sentence after outgoing President Barack Obama failed to do so.

Previous outgoing presidents have pardoned a number of people during their last days in office. President Obama stoked controversy in his last week in office by commuting the sentence of Oscar López Rivera, an unrepentant terrorist who was not pardoned by former President Bill Clinton because he had refused to renounce violence, and by commuting the sentence of Chelsea Manning, the US soldier who gave tens of thousands of documents to Wikileaks, including classified information.

However, President Obama failed to respond to Rubashkin's request for clemency, leading his family to turn to the incoming President instead.

The family hopes that their proximity to the Chabad synagogue which President-elect Trump's daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka and Jared Kushner, have chosen to join in Washington DC, will allow them to directly ask for the commutation of Rubashkin's sentence.

The family has asked the public to refrain from launching separate initiatives which are not coordinated with them to demand a pardon for Rubashkin. They asked that a public petition for Rubashkin be removed and the public not to sign it.

Rubashkin (age 57) led a meat slaughtering plant in Iowa for many years. At its peak the factory employed almost 2,000 workers. About three years ago federal forces faided the factory and arrested approximately 700 workers on charges of hiring illegal immigrants and minors.

Rubashkin was acquitted of violating underage labor laws, but found guilty of financial fraud. He was sentenced to 27 years in prison and fined $31 million.