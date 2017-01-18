President Rivlin to undergo pacemaker implantation

President Rivlin will undergo pacemaker implantation procedure at the end of the week.

President Reuven Rivlin will undergo a pacemaker implantation procedure at the end of this week. The procedure requires the president to be hospitalized for 24 hours but there will be no change in his functioning after that period.

The president's bureau stated that recently doctors had detected an irregularity in the president's heartbeat which required monitoring and proper regulation and for this reason he required the cardiological procedure.

The procedure will be performed without general anasthesia and after the short hospitalization the president will be able to return home.