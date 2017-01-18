Knesset Speaker halts vote on law expelling terrorists' families

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) decided at the last minute on Wednesday not to allow the proposed law to expel terrorists' families to be brought for an initial Knesset vote.

Chaos broke out at the Knesset plenum when the two MKs who had submitted the law disagreed on when to vote on it.

Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid insisted the vote be held immediately, while Coalition Chairman David Bitan (Likud) insisted the vote be held at a later date.

To end the argument, Edelstein decided to use his authority to delay the vote. This angered Yesh Atid MKs, who demanded an explanation from the Attorney General and insisted the vote be held immediately that same day.

MK Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) said, "This coalition is afraid of its own shadow. Government ministers and a coalition such as these should be ashamed of themselves. Instead of ensuring the terrorist's family will pay a heavy personal price and thereby deterring the next terrorist, they're playing cynical political games.

"This government has ruled for a year and a half, and their policies have made Israel weaker and inconsistent in its war with terror. Instead of making a more effective deterrent policy, they sleep and play small politics.

"We will not give in. We will continue to push this law forward until it passes," Levy said.