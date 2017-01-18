Regavim: Government must quash incitement in southern Israel

The Regavim movement, which monitors and prosecutes illegal building across Israel issued the following statement following the terrorist murder of an Israeli policeman during riots at the evacuation of the illegal Umm al Hiran outpost in Southern Israel this morning:

"Regavim call upon the government to immediately restore the rule of law in Southern Israel where Islamist agitators have infiltrated illegal Arab-Israeli settlements to incite violence against Jewish-Israelis and security forces.

"After a decade of appealing multiple Supreme Court rulings to vacate the site. Illegal squatters in the Hiran region have chosen to use violence and murder to force the hand of the authorities, emboldened by anti-Israel NGOs and Arab-Israeli lawmakers. This is unacceptable and must be quashed. Years of incitement led to the murder of an Israeli Policeman this morning.

"It is unfortunate that so much fake news on the decade long legal battle has spread like wildfire. The squatters have been offered free plots of land in the nearby town of Hura or advantageous terms to continue living in new homes in Hiran both deals come with generous monetary compensation, despite them living on the site illegally. Instead of accepting the unprecedented offer, they have chosen to use violence to force the hand of the authorities. Regavim calls on the Israeli government to quash the incitement and return the rule of law to Southern Israel."

Regavim is a legal advocacy organization, dedicated to ensuring responsible, legal and accountable use of Israel’s national land. By investigating claims on the ground level, Regavim protects national land interests, presenting its findings in the form of white papers and legal action, in addition to briefing the press and diplomatic corps.