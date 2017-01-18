Earthquake of 5.7 hits Rome

Series of earthquakes hits Rome, no injuries, deaths, or damage known.

A series of earthquakes measuring 5.4, 5.7, and 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Italy approximately 104 kilometers (69 miles) northeast of its capital, Rome. The initial quake measured at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), according to the US Geoglogical Survey.

The first earthquake occurred at 10:30am local time on Wednesday morning, with the second following 50 minutes later and a third ten minutes after that.

Rome's metro stations were evacuated and services have been suspended until further notice. In addition, local schools closed immediately following the quakes.

Bus routes are being considered as an alternate means of transportation.

Though smaller tremors have been reported for several weeks, Wednesday's quake was the largest seismic event in several months.

No injuries, deaths, or damage have been reported yet.

Italy experienced two strong quakes on October 27, 2016, as well as a third quake measuring 6.6 on October 30. In August, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake claimed the lives of 296 people.

Recently, Italian Jews and IsraAID joined hands to help Italians left homeless after the August and October earthquakes.