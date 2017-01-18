

'Perverse tribute to the residents of Amona' Meretz MK Michal Rosin claims Umm al-Hiran evacuation is government's 'price tag'; calls Netanyahu 'national inciter'. Contact Editor Chezki Baruch,

Joint List spokesperson Arab MKs clash with police MK Michal Rosin (Meretz), member of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, responded to this morning's terrorist attack (Wednesday) in the Bedouin settlement of Umm al-Hiran and Bedouin disturbances during the illegal structure's demolition.



A policeman was killed in the attack: Erez Levi, 34, and another policeman sustained moderate wounds.



"The terrible images from Umm al-Hiran this morning are the result of the Prime Minister's policies. It is no coincidence that a week after the demolition of houses in Kalansuwa, we awoke to a wave of demolitions as yet unseen in Umm al-Hiran - with no preparation or consideration of the turbulent public atmosphere surrounding the evacuation," said Rozin.



She says this is the government's way of perpetrating a "price tag"-style act of revenge, "as a perverse tribute to the residents of Amona. It can't be that the national Inciter orders a drastic policy change for retaliation whose sole purpose is blurring his weakness and surrender."



According to Rozin, were Netanyahu interested in implementing provisions of the rule of law, he would have fought illegal construction by "establishing building zones, planning regulated building, and most importantly - a dialogue with the residents.



"The death toll is intolerable. I offer my condolences to the family of Sergeant Major Erez Levy, and call on all those involved to abandon incitement and fanning the flames of hell," the Meretz MK added.

















