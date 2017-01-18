ISIS-inspiried Sarona terrorists admit to 3 of 4 murders

Terrorists admit to murdering three Jews at Sarona Market in Tel Aviv - argue victim who died of heart attack not their responsibility.

Two Arab terrorists charged with the murder of four Jews during an attack on the Sarona Market in Tel Aviv have plead guilty to three of the murders, but denied responsibility for the fourth victim’s death.

Khalid and Mahmoud Mehamara, cousins from the village of Yatta south of Hevron in Judea, opened fire at patrons of a restaurant in the Sarona Market in Tel Aviv last June. The attack killed four and left six wounded.

The pair admitted they were responsible for three of the murders, but argued they were not liable for the death of Ilana Naavah, a Tel Aviv resident who died after suffering a heart attack during the shooting.

While the Defense Ministry has recognized Naavah as a victim of terror, the defense has argued that no evidence exists linking her heart attack and subsequent death to the killers’ actions.

The third terrorist involved in the attack, Yunis Zin, also a resident of Yatta, has admitted to assisting Khalid and Mahmoud Mehmara, and will be tried either as an accessory or an accomplice to the crime.

According to the indictment filed in July, the terrorists had been inspired by the ISIS terror group. Mahmoud Mehamara was reportedly radicalized while studying in Jordan, during which time he became interested in the ISIS organization.